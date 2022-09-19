Military Recruitment Chief Voices Caution over Alternative Service for BTS

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the country's troop recruitment agency has voiced caution about allowing K-pop superband BTS to replace their mandatory military service with an alternative.Commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration told Yonhap News on Monday that while the achievements by BTS are certainly amazing, linking them with military duties requires a "social consensus" on fairness.The remarks came amid growing calls from the political realm seeking to exempt the band from their military obligations and instead serve in an alternative capacity, an opportunity currently available to international award-winning athletes and classical musicians but not pop culture artists.When considering the arts, the commissioner differentiated between evaluations by authoritative experts and album sales or music chart rankings, equating the latter to a popularity contest.Lee then hinted at his intention to improve the alternative services system in the wake of the growing controversy, but stressed that it is not right to add new fields or achievements to the qualifying list while the nation is currently trimming it.