Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Military Recruitment Chief Voices Caution over Alternative Service for BTS

Written: 2022-09-20 10:00:03Updated: 2022-09-20 10:26:28

Military Recruitment Chief Voices Caution over Alternative Service for BTS

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the country's troop recruitment agency has voiced caution about allowing K-pop superband BTS to replace their mandatory military service with an alternative.

Commissioner Lee Ki-sik of the Military Manpower Administration told Yonhap News on Monday that while the achievements by BTS are certainly amazing, linking them with military duties requires a "social consensus" on fairness.

The remarks came amid growing calls from the political realm seeking to exempt the band from their military obligations and instead serve in an alternative capacity, an opportunity currently available to international award-winning athletes and classical musicians but not pop culture artists.

When considering the arts, the commissioner differentiated between evaluations by authoritative experts and album sales or music chart rankings, equating the latter to a popularity contest.

Lee then hinted at his intention to improve the alternative services system in the wake of the growing controversy, but stressed that it is not right to add new fields or achievements to the qualifying list while the nation is currently trimming it.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >