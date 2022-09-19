S. Korea Reports 47,917 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported about 48-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid a general slowdown in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 47-thousand-917 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 323 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24-point-46 million.The tally rose by some 28-thousand from Monday, when it fell to the lowest in ten weeks. However, the general downward trend is continuing as the figure dropped by nine-thousand from a week ago and more than halved from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients dropped by eleven from the previous day to 497.Monday reported 24 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-891. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remains below 30 percent.