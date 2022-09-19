Politics Yomiuri: S. Korea, France, Germany Mulling Joining "Partners in the Blue Pacific"

A leading Japanese daily says South Korea, France and Germany are considering joining a U.S.-led consultative group supporting the Pacific islands.



According to the Yomiuri Shimbun on Tuesday, the three countries are mulling taking part in the regional mechanism called “Partners in the Blue Pacific.”



The group currently comprising the U.S., Japan, Britain, Australia and New Zealand was established in June in a bid to keep China in check by strengthening support for the Pacific Islands, where China is rapidly expanding its influence.



The five participating countries are set to hold a meeting of their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month.



The Japanese paper said South Korea, France and Germany are coordinating to participate in that meeting as observers.