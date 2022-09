Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission will consider setting sentencing criteria for criminal stalking in the wake of growing social anxiety after a fatal stalking case shook the nation last week.According to the top court on Tuesday, the commission discussed the matter, which was not previously on the agenda, during the previous day's regular session.The commission said it plans to analyze cases in which the anti-stalking law has been applied since taking effect last October and consider revising the law before reviewing sentencing criteria.Provisions related to stalking under the information communications network law will also be taken into consideration.Sources within the judicial community, however, expect actual discussions to begin after the Ninth Commission launches in April.