86% of Domestic Market Capitalization Centered in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Eighty-six percent of the market capitalization of all domestically listed companies are headquartered in the capital region, new data has found.Citing data from the Korea Exchange on Tuesday, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Hoi-jae said the monthly average market capitalization of all local securities and the KOSDAQ from January to July stood at two-thousand-431 trillion won.Of the total, two quadrillion-96-point-five trillion won, or 86-point-two percent, belonged to companies based in Seoul and the surrounding region.Within the metropolitan area, Seoul-based companies accounted for 43-point-nine percent of the market capitalization, Gyeonggi Province 37-point-six percent, and Incheon four-point-seven percent.Market capitalization outside the capital area totaled 334-point-five trillion won, or 13-point-seven percent.Casting concerns over regional imbalance, the DP lawmaker called on conglomerates to relocate parts of their business to outside the capital region in order to stimulate provincial growth.