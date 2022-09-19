Environment Ministry Labels Nuclear Energy As 'Green Economic Activity'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has announced it will add nuclear power generation to its list of eco-friendly economic activities.The environment ministry on Tuesday unveiled an amended “green taxonomy” classification system that included the development of nuclear energy-related technologies such as small modular reactors(SMR) on the list of “green activity.”The construction and operation of nuclear reactors were also included in the taxonomy, but were labeled not as “green activities” but as “transitional activities” for achieving carbon neutrality.A green taxonomy is a national list classifying all business activities based on their contribution to a country's environmental aims and thresholds.The inclusion of nuclear technology was expected, given the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s promotion of nuclear energy as a gateway to energy security and carbon neutrality. The European Union's recent inclusion of nuclear energy in its green taxonomy further propelled South Korea's amendment.The debate over the inclusion, however, is unlikely to subside, with critics pointing to concerns about safety and nuclear waste.