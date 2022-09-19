US Bombers Seen Around Peninsula on Deterrence Mission

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has stepped up its campaign of deterrence against North Korea, sending bombers to the region ahead of a combined drill with South Korea in the East Sea later this month.According to Radio Free Asia on Tuesday, the U.S. Strategic Command, when asked about U.S. bomber flights in the Indo-Pacific last week, said the training was to support integration operations and strategic deterrence missions and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region.The command added that its bomber forces routinely conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe.It also said that its units regularly perform training with and in support of the Indo-Pacific Command and continue to provide extended deterrence to preserve a free and open region, including a joint exercise between Seoul and Washington at the end of September involving a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.The Strategic Command said on Friday that several B-1B bombers left Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota on September 10 to carry out a long-distance mission to the Indo-Pacific region and back, covering 12-thousand miles and a flight time of 29 hours.