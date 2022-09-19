Menu Content

KDCA: Outdoor Mask Mandates for Large Gatherings May be Next to be Lifted

Written: 2022-09-20 15:04:55Updated: 2022-09-20 15:35:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The current outdoor mask mandate may soon be lifted as the government reviews quarantine measures in light of the relatively stable pandemic situation.

A senior official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Park Hye-kyung said on Tuesday that the outdoor mask requirement for large gatherings is the first measure to be considered for discontinuance due to the low risk of infection outside.

In May, the government lifted the blanket mandate requiring masks outdoors, but maintained the policy for gatherings of 50 people or more in consideration of the density of sports games, concerts, and other large public events.

Acknowledging concerns about the impact a face covering may have on a child’s emotional, verbal, and social development, Park said that the indoor mask mandate for young children will be carefully reviewed as part of the larger discussion on indoor mask-wearing. Babies up to 24 months old are excluded from such mask mandates.
