Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon's UN Speech to Call for Solidarity among Nations Sharing Similar Values

Written: 2022-09-20 15:21:13Updated: 2022-09-20 15:42:46

Yoon's UN Speech to Call for Solidarity among Nations Sharing Similar Values

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's first address to the United Nations is expected to place its focus on fortifying solidarity among nations that cherish freedom and share similar values. 

During a Monday briefing in New York, National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han said the president’s speech at the General Assembly will call for like-minded countries to unite in solidarity around the UN.

He said President Yoon will also urge countries with economic and technological strength to help other nations in a win-win strategy, a notion inspired by South Korea’s own historic evolution from a nation with a per capita income of less than one hundred dollars to becoming among the top ten economic powers thanks to assistance from countries like the U.S.

Yoon's speech will seemingly correlate to the Assembly's theme of finding solutions to a complex crisis influenced simultaneously by the pandemic, climate change, food security, energy concerns and a war.

After the speech, President Yoon will hold a luncheon with former World Bank Group president Jim Yong Kim and also meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He is also set to hold a dinner banquet with Korean residents in New York.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >