Politics Strife within PPP Intensifies Following More Exposed Text Messages

Internal strife within the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has intensified after a snapshot of a text message exchange between the interim chief and a lawmaker sitting on the party ethics committee about expelling former party leader Lee Jun-seok was made public.



During Monday’s general meeting of lawmakers, press cameras captured text messages between interim leader Chung Jin-suk and Rep. Yoo Sang-bum a day after the party's ethics committee launched a second round of disciplinary proceedings against Lee for disparaging his own party.



Chung suggested heavier disciplinary action against the ex-chair, to which Yoo said the party should expel him if he is indicted for alleged sexual bribery and an attempted cover-up.

​

Lee, who’s membership was earlier suspended over the alleged offenses, wrote on social media that the interim chief and an ethics panel member were already plotting disciplinary action based on their expectations of the ongoing police investigation.



While Chung pointed out that the conversation took place on August 13, before he became the interim leader, Yoo resigned from the committee, recognizing the inappropriateness of sharing personal views on the matter as an ethics panel member.