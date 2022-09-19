S. Korea Seeks to Hold Inaugural Summit with Pacific Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking to establish a summit with Pacific Island nations.A plan for an inaugural gathering next year was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday in line with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's push for diplomacy in the region.The government said, as the region becomes more strategically important amid the escalating U.S.-China rivalry, South Korea is seeking to expand its diplomatic horizons in the Pacific to reflect Seoul’s aspiration to further contribute to freedom, peace and prosperity.Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae visited the office of the Pacific Islands Forum(PIF) in Fiji in June, marking the first visit by a high-ranking South Korean diplomat in seven years.Seoul is also seeking to hold the fifth South Korea-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers' Meeting next month. The most recent round was held virtually last November under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.