PM Refutes Claim Guest House Plan was Ordered by First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has refuted claims that the now-scrapped plan to build a new state guest house was at the order of first lady Kim Keon-hee.During a parliamentary interpellation session on Tuesday, Han was questioned by ruling People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun regarding the speculation.Han asserted that such influence on state budgets is not possible as they are determined through thorough reviews by working-level officials and then the interior and finance ministries.He added that after the budget bill is submitted to parliament, it is then scrutinized by relevant standing committees, the budget committee and the plenary session.On whether the government tried to hide the project, the prime minister said there was no such intention and rhetorically asked how a budget can be concealed, noting that it is utterly impossible because budgets are monitored in real time as they are deliberated and executed.In a written briefing last Friday, main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Eui-kyeom said the Korean public wants to know who ordered the state guest house construction, raising issue with a past remark made by the first lady about relocating the guest house after the move into a new presidential complex.