Additional ASF Case Reported, Impact on Pork Supply Likely Negligible

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities are on alert over confirmed cases of the African swine fever(ASF) in Gangwon Province, calling the situation "very serious."The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters convened an emergency quarantine meeting Tuesday morning attended by related ministries following a series of positive cases in the province.On Tuesday, a case was detected at a farm raising around 65-hundred pigs located some five kilometers away from a farm of seven-thousand heads in Chuncheon that had a positive case on Monday.Under related guidelines, authorities will cull all the livestock. Officials are also disinfecting all pig farms and nearby roads in Gangwon Province to prevent a spread, and over 53-hundred pig farms nationwide have been alerted to the outbreak.The headquarters did not believe the situation would impact the supply of pork, noting that the number of pigs to be culled accounts for zero-point-one percent nationwide, and supply volume is increasing as productivity rises with cooler temperatures.