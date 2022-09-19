Former South Gyeongsang Governor Denied Parole

Photo : YONHAP News

The former governor of South Gyeongsang Province, Kim Kyoung-soo, has reportedly been denied parole.Kim has been serving a two-year jail term for manipulating public opinion polls in favor of then-candidate Moon Jae-in during his ultimately successful 2016 campaign for president by colluding with Kim Dong-won, better known by his internet alias, “Druking.”According to legal sources, Kim was selected as one of the candidates for parole review on Monday but was disqualified by the justice ministry's parole review committee.Meanwhile, former chief of the National Intelligence Service Lee Byung-ho and former health and welfare minister Moon Hyung-pyo were judged eligible for parole and are set to be released at the end of this month.Lee was sentenced to three years and six months by the Supreme Court last July on charges of providing two-point-one billion won in special expenses to former President Park Geun-hye. Moon was handed a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence last April for pressing the National Pension Service to support the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries in 2015.