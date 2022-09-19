Menu Content

Politics

Report: N. Korea Planned $3.5 Mln Weapons Deal with Nigeria

Written: 2022-09-20 19:07:08Updated: 2022-09-20 19:12:27

North Korea reportedly planned to sell millions of dollar worth weapons to Nigeria despite international sanctions on the regime’s weapons transactions. 

Seoul-based NK News on Monday cited an upcoming report by the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee it had secured, in which the suspicious act by a state-linked "weapons trading entity" was included.

The UN report, NK News said, quoted an unidentified member state as saying that Haegeumgang Trading Corporation planned to broker a three-point-five million dollar deal between the North and Nigeria in June of last year. 

The article said Nigerian authorities had not responded to related questions. If the weapons deal was completed, Nigeria as well as North Korea could face additional sanctions as the UN, European Union and the United States ban any weapons transactions involving Pyongyang. 

Haegeumgang Trading Corporation, presumed to be linked to the North Korean military, drew similar suspicions from the UN previously over its alleged weapons deals with African countries, including Mozambique and Tanzania. 

The NK News report came about two weeks after The New York Time reported that Russia was buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from the North to shore up its arsenal in its ongoing war with Ukraine.
