Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US to Discuss N. Korean Law on Nuke Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Ambassador Sung Kim has arrived in South Korea for his first meetings with Seoul officials since Pyongyang passed new laws cementing its pledge to keep its nuclear weapons.The foreign ministry said Tuesday that Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn will sit down with his U.S. counterpart in Seoul on Thursday.During the meeting, the two will likely discuss possible responses to the North’s new nuclear program-related legislation as well as the regime’s possible seventh nuclear test.Earlier this month, the North's rubber-stamp parliament passed legislation that requires its military to "automatically" launch nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership is under attack.The promulgated North Korean law authorizes a preemptive nuclear strike in response to five scenarios, including an imminent nuclear strike or an attack with weapons of mass destruction.