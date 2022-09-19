Seoul Said to be Considering Joining 'Partners in the Blue Pacific' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is considering joining as an observer an upcoming meeting among countries involved in a U.S.-led initiative to support the Pacific islands.Countries comprising “Partners in the Blue Pacific” - the U.S., Japan, Britain, Australia and New Zealand - are set to hold a meeting of their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month.A senior official of Seoul's foreign ministry on Tuesday, in relaying South Korea's stance, stressed that it accords much importance to strengthening reciprocal cooperation with island countries in the Pacific as part of its effort to be a leading nation.The official said Seoul is open to working with any country or consultative group if it means contributing toward the prosperity of Pacific island nations, adding the government will further bolster such cooperative efforts.The remarks came after Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported that South Korea, France and Germany are considering joining the Partners in the Blue Pacific initiative.The five-member informal group was established in June in a bid to keep China in check by strengthening support for the Pacific Islands, where Beijing is rapidly expanding its influence.