Yoon: S. Korea to Boost Green ODA to Help Developing World Transition to Low-Carbon Economy

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to expand South Korea’s Green Official Development Assistance, or Green ODA, for less-developed countries transitioning to a low-carbon economy.In his first speech at the UN General Assembly since taking office in May, President Yoon promised to share innovative green technologies with the global community and help developing countries switch to green energy.In addition to promising what he called the Green ODA for developing countries, Yoon also reaffirmed that Seoul will continue to share its e-government digital technologies with the international community.The president also used the UN stage to highlight his country’s efforts to join the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including its development of treatments and vaccines against the virus.He also underlined Seoul’s financial contribution to the global healthcare system, such as its 300 million dollar donation to the World Health Organization-sponsored COVID-19 Tools Accelerator(ACT-A), and introduced a plan to host a Global Health Security Agenda(GHSA) ministerial meeting in November.