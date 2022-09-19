Menu Content

Yoon Urges Int’l Community to Respect UN System

Written: 2022-09-21 02:04:53Updated: 2022-09-21 13:30:58

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged the international community to join hands under the United Nations system to safeguard freedom and peace in the face of global crisis. 
 
Yoon spoke before the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, citing human rights violations, nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction as key concerns the world is facing today.
 
He said that as the role of the UN is now put to the test, the system of global collaboration should be further strengthened to realize true freedom and peace, enabling mankind to overcome conflict and hostility.
 
The foundation for overcoming the crisis at hand, he said, is a collaborative effort with respect and support for universal international norms built around the UN and the global community.
 
Warning that the world will fracture into blocs and suffer deepening crises and chaos should it turn its back on the UN and international norms, the president urged member states to sincerely deliberate on the nature and cause of the problems and solve them through cooperation and delegation.
