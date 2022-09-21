Yoon Calls for Respect for UN System to Safeguard Peace and Freedom

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, and addressed the growing threat of nuclear weapons and other global concerns. He urged the international community to respect the UN framework to find solutions and work in solidarity. He also sat down with the UN chief to specifically discuss North Korea issues.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea spoke before the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, urging member states to respect the UN system and the international order built around multilateralism.In his first speech at the UN since taking office in May, President Yoon argued that only then can the global community jointly resolve the threats of nuclear weapons, human rights violations and other challenges it faces.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English)]"Today, the global community is yet again witnessing freedom and peace of its citizens put in jeopardy. Attempts to alter the status quo by force endangers the lives of innocent people; nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction pose increasing threats to humanity; systemic violations of human rights leave millions of children deprived of their future. Such threats to freedom and peace must be overcome through solidarity and fearless commitment to the framework of universal global norms consolidated over the years within the UN system."He warned that the world will fracture into blocs and suffer deepening crises and chaos should it turn its back on the UN and international norms.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English)]"Turning to the issue of climate change, Korea will scale up its green ODA, help developing countries transition to a low-carbon future and share its innovative green technologies with the entire humanity."Following the General Assembly session, President Yoon held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and pledged efforts to incentivize North Korea to reengage the world.While discussing possible investments in the North by the South as well as international financial agencies, Yoon and Guterres also agreed that the UN will respond clearly should North Korea carry out another nuclear test or other provocations threatening freedom and peace.Yoon is on a three-nation tour that took him to Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London and the UN General Assembly in New York. On the sidelines of the UN gathering, the South Korean presidential office is working on arranging a Seoul-Tokyo summit in a bid to salvage the bilateral ties strained over their colonial past.After a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Yoon will fly to Ottawa for a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, as the two sides celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.