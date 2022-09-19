Menu Content

Sung Kim: US Continued Contact with N. Korea Until July, No Response

Written: 2022-09-21 08:16:12Updated: 2022-09-21 09:47:00

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that the U.S. continued contact with North Korea until July but received no meaningful response.

Kim made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, saying that the last contact was made this summer through the “New York channel,” referring to the North’s diplomatic mission at the United Nations.

The top U.S. nuclear envoy said that Washington expressed interest in resuming official dialogue and conveyed its intent to send supplies to help the North manage COVID-19, but Pyongyang did not respond to the proposal. 

He said that the North Korean issue is still a top priority and concern for the U.S. government, stressing that the U.S. policy remains the pursuit of complete denuclearization through diplomacy.

Kim is set to meet with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn on Thursday in Seoul to discuss North Korea issues.
