Flu Vaccines for High-Risk Groups Begin Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will begin administering free influenza shots to high-risk groups on Wednesday following the first issuance of a flu advisory since 2019.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), the nationwide flu vaccination program will be implemented from Wednesday through April 30 of next year.The free inoculations will be made available to children between six months and 13 years old, pregnant women and those aged 65 or older.Shots will be administered from Wednesday to children between six months and nine years old who have never received a flu vaccine and must receive two doses, while children between the ages of six months and 13 and pregnant women who only need one shot will be able to receive it from October 5.Those over the age of 65 will be able to receive the flu vaccine from October 12.The shots will be available at pre-designated hospitals and community clinics nationwide regardless of the vaccine recipient’s residence.