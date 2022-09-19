Menu Content

Police Drop Sexual Bribery Charges against Former PPP Chief

Written: 2022-09-21 08:39:40Updated: 2022-09-21 10:01:38

Police Drop Sexual Bribery Charges against Former PPP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The police will not refer the sexual bribery case of the former leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to the prosecution.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday decided to dismiss charges against former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok, including bribery, prostitution and abuse of power after it investigated claims that Lee had a quid pro quo arrangement with the CEO of tech company i-KAIST Kim Sung-jin.

Police determined that it has cannot indict Lee on charges related to the allegations that he was provided with sexual favors by Kim in 2013 in exchange for brokering a meeting with then-President Park Geun-hye as the statute of limitations has expired.

Police also dropped the charges related to the allegations that Lee received favors and other gifts from Kim in 2015, citing insufficient evidence.

However, police said it will continue its investigation into Lee's alleged attempt to cover up the scandal.

The former PPP chair was the central figure in allegations involving sexual bribery and a subsequent cover-up that ultimately led to his ouster as party chair.
