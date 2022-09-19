Industry Minister to Take 'Political Approach’ to US Inflation Reduction Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang says he will press the U.S. to resolve Seoul’s grievances with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) through a “political approach.”The minister made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. for discussions on rectifying the exclusion of South Korean-made electric vehicles from tax incentives under the new U.S. law.Noting that the IRA is a law written and passed by Congress, the minister said talks between the administrations of the two nations are unlikely to influence those with the ability to affect change, adding that it is not easy to address the issue from an economic perspective since it was made from a political one.Lee stressed the need to resolve the issue through a political approach, pointing out that the IRA was legislated in a very short period of time without proper consideration for the interests of key trade partners like South Korea, Japan and the European Union, and efforts by the U.S. administration alone are unlikely to lead to a revision.The minister is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday.