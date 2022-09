Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday that North Korea's arms sales to Russia are a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and subject to additional sanctions.Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, made the remarks on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate banking committee.Rosenberg said that it is a clear violation of resolutions for institutions of North Korea or Iran to supply military equipment to Russian entities blacklisted by the UN, adding that the U.S. maintains the position that sanctions must continue to be imposed.Earlier this month, the U.S. said that Russia was turning to North Korea to purchase millions of artillery shells and rockets for use in the war in Ukraine.