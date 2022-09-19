Exports Fall 8.7% in First 20 Days of September

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell more than eight percent on-year in the first 20 days of September due to fewer working days.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 32-point-nine billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down eight-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports rose by one-point-eight percent, with the number of working days decreasing by one and a half days from last year to 13.Shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products rose three-point-four percent and 38-point-eight percent, while exports of autos and wireless communication devices slipped seven-point-five percent and 25-point-nine percent, respectively.Exports to the country's major trading partners decreased, with shipments to China falling by 14 percent, the United States one-point-one percent, the European Union 15-point-three percent.Imports rose six-point-one percent on-year to 37-point-one billion dollars during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of four-point-one billion dollars during the first 20 days of September, compared to a surplus of one-point-16 billion dollars logged a year ago.