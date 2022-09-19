S. Korea Reports 41,286 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported about 40-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the downward trend of infections continues.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 41-thousand-286 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 326 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24-point-five million.The daily figure dropped by over six-thousand from a day ago to post the lowest in ten weeks for Wednesday tallies. It is down by some 52-thousand from a week ago and more than halved from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients dropped by three from the previous day to 494.Tuesday reported 59 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-950. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remains below 30 percent.