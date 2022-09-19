Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 41,286 New COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2022-09-21 09:45:51Updated: 2022-09-21 11:03:23

S. Korea Reports 41,286 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported about 40-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the downward trend of infections continues.
 
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 41-thousand-286 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 326 from overseas.

The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24-point-five million.

The daily figure dropped by over six-thousand from a day ago to post the lowest in ten weeks for Wednesday tallies. It is down by some 52-thousand from a week ago and more than halved from two weeks ago.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients dropped by three from the previous day to 494.

Tuesday reported 59 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-950. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remains below 30 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >