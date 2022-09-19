Pres. Yoon to Urge US Authorities to be Attentive to Korean Community's Rights, Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that Seoul will devote effort to helping the Korean community in the United States achieve new heights and enjoy their full rights in U.S. society.Yoon offered the assurance to overseas Koreans in New York during a meet and greet on Tuesday, saying he will urge U.S. government authorities to be attentive to the safety of Korean Americans and promote their rights.Declaring his desire to create a Korea that makes overseas compatriots proud of their motherland, he thanked the Korean community in New York for their contribution to the advancement of South Korea, commending its emergence as the model community of diasporic Koreans.Following up on his speech at the UN General Assembly emphasizing “freedom,” he said South Korea will contribute to world peace and prosperity based on freedom, the spirit of solidarity and the norms and values of the UN and the international community.