Yoon: N. Korea to Face Stern Response to Nuke Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to make every effort to bring North Korea back into the international fold, but also warned of a robust response should the regime turn to nuclear provocation.Yoon made the remarks while sitting down for talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Tuesday, according to Yoon’s senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye.Kim said that during the meeting, Yoon thanked the UN chief for supporting efforts to realize the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.The president insisted that if the North chooses a better path, South Korea as well as international financial agencies and Northeast Asia will actively invest in the North and provide financial assistance for infrastructure.He said he will make work relentlessly to persuade Pyongyang to open its doors and pledged similar efforts to contribute to peace in Northeast Asia and the world as a whole.Yoon also asked Guterres for support should the North resume nuclear tests or engage in another nuclear provocation to ensure that the international community responds sternly to such threats with one voice.In response, the UN chief said Yoon and South Korea can trust the UN, adding that the UN will clearly respond to any provocations threatening peace and freedom.