USFK Commander: Prudent to Prepare for Contingencies in Case of Chinese Attack on Taiwan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera has implied that the U.S. is preparing for any impact a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan may have on the Korean Peninsula.Speaking at a virtual symposium hosted by the Washington-based Institute for Corean-American Studies on Monday, LaCamera declined to go into specifics, but said that it is always prudent to look at the "second- and third-degree impacts."Asked if there are discussions between the Pentagon and South Korean military leaders on Seoul's role in the event of such an offensive on Taiwan, LaCamera said the world is getting smaller and what is local quickly becomes regional and global.He said his job is to defend the Korean Peninsula and to maintain peace and security in Northeast Asia by contingency planning for any scenario.Should China attack Taiwan, he said South Korea’s decision to support the war is Seoul’s alone to make based on its own best interests.