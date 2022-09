Photo : YONHAP News

The UN's special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights has positively assessed Seoul's invitation to Pyongyang to hold talks on war-torn families.According to Radio Free Asia on Wednesday, Elizabeth Salmón said efforts to reunite the families should be a priority for both Koreas regardless of politics.Describing the proposal as encouraging, Salmón said she perceived the suffering of separated families during her recent visit to South Korea.Earlier this month, unification minister Kwon Young-se had proposed dialogue with the North to seek a fundamental solution to the issue of families separated by the Korean War, noting that it is not enough to hold one-off meetings involving a small number of people.North Korea has remained mum on the offer.