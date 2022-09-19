S. Korean, US Marines Draft 5-year Joint Training Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The Marine Corps of South Korea and the U.S. have drafted a five-year plan to strengthen joint amphibious landing exercises as the allies seek to bolster deterrence against North Korean threats.Speaking to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency, a spokesperson for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea explained that the five-year plan will build upon the continuing limited-scale exercises to ultimately include multiple large-scale combined amphibious drills.Stressing that these defensive exercises are routinely conducted to maintain proficiency and are not correlated to current events, the spokesperson said the allies’ Marine forces could conduct a large-scale landing exercise within the year, possibly as early as next month.The current limited-scale exercise, the Korea Marine Exercise Program, is a bilateral Marine exercise usually held around 20 times per year. In a rare move, the U.S. military earlier this month released photos and videos of the exercise held sometime in the third quarter this year, in an apparent message to North Korea.