S. Korean, US Marines Draft 5-year Joint Training Plan

The Marine Corps of South Korea and the U.S. have drafted a five-year plan to strengthen joint amphibious landing exercises as the allies seek to bolster deterrence against North Korean threats.
Speaking to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency, a spokesperson for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea explained that the five-year plan will build upon the continuing limited-scale exercises to ultimately include multiple large-scale combined amphibious drills.
Stressing that these defensive exercises are routinely conducted to maintain proficiency and are not correlated to current events, the spokesperson said the allies’ Marine forces could conduct a large-scale landing exercise within the year, possibly as early as next month.
The current limited-scale exercise, the Korea Marine Exercise Program, is a bilateral Marine exercise usually held around 20 times per year. In a rare move, the U.S. military earlier this month released photos and videos of the exercise held sometime in the third quarter this year, in an apparent message to North Korea.