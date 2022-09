Photo : YONHAP News

The season's first frost has been observed on Mount Seorak near South Korea's east coast.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) and the office of Mount Seorak National Park on Wednesday, the frost was spotted near the Jungcheong shelter.Because the shelter is not an official KMA observation point, there are no official records but this frost is believed to be the earliest of the season since 2000.According to the automatic weather station installed at the shelter, the air temperature plummeted to three-point-three degrees Celsius in the early morning, with the ground apparently falling below that to freeze the water vapor accumulating over it to produce frost.