Photo : YONHAP News

A court has rejected a request by the People Power Party(PPP) seeking to switch the judicial team reviewing injunction cases filed against it by ousted leader Lee Jun-seok.According to the PPP's legal team on Wednesday, the Seoul Southern District Court rejected their request on the grounds that a change may only occur when the current team is incapable of impartial review.The party claimed that the panel had compromised its impartiality by ruling in favor of the previous injunction filed by Lee seeking to suspend the interim leadership, requiring the party to amend their charter in order to form another leadership.After the PPP proceeded with the revisions and elected a new leadership committee, Lee filed more injunctions seeking to suspend the new steering group.