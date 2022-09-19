PM Expresses Deep Regret over IRA-induced Tension with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has expressed deep regret over the recent tension between South Korea and the United States as concerns mount in Seoul over the impact of Washington's U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) on domestic businesses.In a National Assembly session on Wednesday, the prime minister responded to accusations of inaction by the government by pointing out that he had met with the U.S. deputy secretary of state soon after the law was passed, apologizing for the escalating situation.He said that the administration has expressed concerns over the law’s exclusion of South Korea’s top carmakers, Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation, from tax incentives because their electric vehicles are manufactured in South Korea.Han added that the government is acutely aware of the severity of the issue and various members of the administration have pursued a resolution with their U.S. counterparts since August.When asked if the president has the resolve to raise the issue as a matter of national interest during his expected meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Han assured the lawmakers that it would be discussed due to its importance.