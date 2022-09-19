Wealth Report: S. Korea Ranks 11th in World to Have 'Super Rich' in 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

A global investment bank survey shows that South Korea is ranked 11th in the world in terms of the number of "super rich", or people who hold at least 50 million dollars in assets.Credit Suisse issued an annual Global Wealth Report on Tuesday, which said one-point-29 million South Koreans had one million dollars in net assets as of last year, growing from one-point-17 million people in 2020.Approximately one million South Korean adults made it to the global top one percent last year in terms of assets, while some 18-point-five million South Koreans were within the top 10 percent, the bank said, without articulating how much assets constituted the thresholds.In terms of the number of ultra high-net worth individuals, or those holding at least 50 million dollars in assets, South Korea came in at 11th, trailing the likes of the U.S., China and Germany, Credit Suisse said, also without offering the specifics.According to the report, an average South Korean adult held assets of around 237-thousand dollars, with a median level standing at some 93-thousand dollars, putting the country at 19th in the world.The report said a significant hike in asset values seen across the world during the pandemic recovery led to a jump in the number of ultra high-net worth individuals globally to 264-thousand last year from 218-thousand a year earlier.It said while individuals in other Asian countries such as Japan, Taiwan and Singapore had a high portion of financial assets, all hovering above 50 percent of their total assets on average last year, Koreans owned 65-point-five percent of their total household assets in non-financial assets. The result appears to reflect a sharp increase in housing and property prices seen for years in Asia’s fourth largest economy.