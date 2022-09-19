S. Korean, EU Lawmakers Discuss Cooperation on Energy, Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from South Korea and the European Union have discussed measures to deepen cooperation between the two sides.The National Assembly Korea-EU Parliamentary Diplomatic Forum said Wednesday that its member lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties held a meeting with their counterparts from the European Parliament(EP) in Seoul the previous day and reached consensus on the importance of Seoul-EU cooperation.Lucas Mandl, the chair of the EP Delegation for relations with the Korean Peninsula, said South Korea is an important partner for the EU, adding the Russian invasion of Ukraine provided them with an opportunity to think about South Korea’s efforts to overcome the war and safeguard freedom.During the meeting, the two sides shared concerns over the energy crisis amid continued sanctions on Russia and agreed upon the importance of environmental preservation and climate change policies.Other matters of international affairs and the global economy, including situations on the Korean Peninsula, were among the agenda items discussed during the meeting, the forum said.