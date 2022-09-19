Ex-Unif. Minister Summoned on 2019 Repatriation of North Korean Fishermen

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution on Wednesday summoned former unification minister Kim Yeon-chul for a second straight day as part of its investigation into the deportation of two North Korean sailors in November 2019.Kim is suspected of ordering an early end to a joint investigation into the two North Koreans' case and having them sent back to the North against their will. The sailors had been suspected of killing over a dozen fellow crew members before crossing the border into the South.The former minister denied any wrongdoing during an earlier parliamentary hearing on the case, saying the two North Koreans were judged to have shown no sincerity in their intention to defect to the South.He had also argued that the final decision-maker on their repatriation was the national security arm of the presidential office.Former deputy head of the national security office, Kim You-geun, was also summoned again on Wednesday for prosecution questioning on the case. The prosecution also plans to summon former National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong and former intelligence chief Suh Hoon.