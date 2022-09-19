Finance Minister: Pres. Office Requested Guesthouse Budget in August

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy prime minister and finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said that the presidential office had made an official request regarding a now-scrapped plan to build a state guest house for the new presidential complex.Choo made the remark during a parliamentary interpellation session on economic-related government agencies on Wednesday.Noting that government ministries were supposed to submit their budget plans to the finance ministry by the end of May, Rep. Kim Soo-heung of the main opposition Democratic Party asked when the presidential office submitted its request regarding the guest house project.Choo said the official submission was made in August, but was quick to add that the finance ministry reviewed the plan and reflected it in the national budget plan through due processes.Kim further pressed the minister by asking him to back up his remarks by submitting related paperwork received from the presidential office, but Choo said the facility in question is related to national security and thus it is difficult to share a related document.Earlier the government submitted to parliament a budget request of over 80 billion won for the guest house construction which was criticized by the opposition for the hefty costs involved and alleged procedural flaws. The presidential office later axed the plan.