Yoon, German Chancellor Hold Summit, Agree to Work to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held summit talks in New York and agreed to deepen relations between the two nations.Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said on Thursday that Yoon and Scholz held talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and discussed ways to develop bilateral relations, economic security issues, the situation of the Korean Peninsula and international affairs.In particular, Yoon and Scholz agreed to work to further deepen and develop bilateral ties through diverse exchanges at every level, including at the leader level, as next year marks the 140th anniversary of South Korea-Germany exchanges.The two leaders shared the view that their nations have great potential for cooperation on economic security issues, such as the recent disruptions in global supply chains, and agreed to enhance communication and cooperation in those areas.They also exchanged views on their Indo-Pacific strategies as well as the changes in international affairs caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, and agreed to continue cooperation between their nations to realize peace on the Korean Peninsula.