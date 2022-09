Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said digital technologies must contribute to expanding freedom above all else.The president made the remark in a speech at a tech forum held at New York University on Wednesday.Referencing his call for international solidarity to narrow the digital divide in his United Nations General Assembly address, Yoon said the world must strive toward the universal values of freedom, solidarity and human rights in both real and digital realms.He said digital ecosystems must not be dominated by a particular social class but exist for the benefit of all mankind and stressed the need for support at an international and societal level to enhance convenience and digital accessibility.The president added that South Korea is ready to share its achievements with the world and people of developing countries as a paradigm of a predominantly digital nation.