Politics PPP, Gov't to Consider Thorough Probe into Stalking Cases

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government will consider conducting a full investigation into stalking cases reported to the police after a stalking incident turned fatal at a subway station in Seoul last week.



Senior PPP lawmaker Lee Man-hee said the two sides reached the agreement during a closed-door emergency meeting on Thursday, following a briefing by the justice ministry and the police on tackling the crime of stalking.



Lee said participants discussed ways to prevent a recurrence of a tragedy like the one that took place at Sindang Station and agreed to look into probing some two-thousand cases that the police have received or are investigating.



The lawmaker said discussions were also held on ways for all government agencies, including the ministries of justice and gender equality, to jointly provide a range of support and protective measures for victims.



Meanwhile, the PPP plans to seek a passage of revisions to reinforce the anti-stalking law during the current regular session of the National Assembly.



Last Wednesday, a female employee of Seoul Metro was allegedly murdered inside the station's public restroom by a former male colleague, who was already facing charges of stalking and illegally filming the victim.