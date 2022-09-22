Top Office: Yoon Asked Biden for Cooperation on IRA 3 Times

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol conveyed Seoul's concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to U.S. President Joe Biden three times as his government seeks to rectify the exclusion of South Korean-made electric vehicles from U.S. tax incentives.According to the top office, Yoon relayed such a position when he met Biden at a reception in London hosted by King Charles III on Monday, and again on two separate occasions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.In the encounters, Yoon proposed that South Korea and the U.S. work closely to resolve the issue, to which Biden replied that he is well aware of such concerns and vowed to continue sincere discussions on the matter.The top office said the two leaders also agreed to closely cooperate on initiating liquidity facilities if they deem it necessary to stabilize their financial markets.The office went on to say that Yoon and Biden agreed to further boost cooperation to deter North Korea's attacks and jointly devise measures to respond to the regime's provocations.