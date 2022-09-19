Menu Content

S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New York

Written: 2022-09-22 12:02:39Updated: 2022-09-22 14:25:40

Photo : KBS News

The foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will sit down for talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

According to the U.S. State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to meet his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Park Jin and Yoshimasa Hayashi at 2 p.m., Eastern time.

The top diplomats will discuss ways to coordinate their response to North Korea's provocations and coax the reclusive state to return to talks on denuclearization.

While the trio agreed to assume a flexible and open diplomatic approach to renew dialogue when they met on the sidelines of a G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in July, tensions have escalated with the North's enactment of a law authorizing automatic nuclear launches when attacked.

Also featured on their agenda are ways for the three sides to cooperate on regional and global issues, as well as on global supply chain disruption, COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
