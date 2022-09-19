Top Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Share Concerns on N. Korea's New Nuke Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and the U.S. have shared their concerns over North Korea's continuous nuclear threats.The foreign ministry said Kim Gunn and his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim held a breakfast meeting in Seoul on Thursday.The ministry said the two officials expressed particular concern over the North's new law authorizing a preemptive nuclear strike, agreeing that the extent of the stipulations for a nuclear weapons launch poses a serious threat.The North's rubber-stamp parliament recently passed legislation that requires its military to "automatically" launch nuclear strikes against enemy forces in response to five scenarios, including an imminent nuclear strike or an attack with weapons of mass destruction.The two sides agreed to sternly respond to any further provocations by the North, while continuing to cooperate on resuming dialogue with the regime.