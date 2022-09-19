Authorities Say Current Resurgence of COVID-19 Sufficiently Managed

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities assessed that a lower fatality rate this past summer compared to past waves of the COVID-19 epidemic amid the lifting of social distancing indicates that the virus' resurgence appears to have been sufficiently managed.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Thursday that increased vaccination, the use of treatment pills and enhanced monitoring of high-risk facilities allowed for control of the spread in a stable manner without additional policies.The latest resurgence, in which the BA.5 subvariant of omicron was the dominant strain, has been subsiding steadily over the past four weeks after showing no signs of decline for eight weeks.Authorities cited a nationwide fatality rate of zero-point-05 percent between July and September 3 when the BA.5 subvariant was dominant, half the zero-point-one-percent rate posted during the previous resurgence between January and July.They said the latest resurgence can be considered stable, but it has not yet completely ended.