Politics Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union to Visit Japan Next Week

The Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union will travel to Japan for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week and hold exchanges with their Japanese counterparts.



The group of nine lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties announced on Thursday that they would travel to Tokyo from Monday to Wednesday.



On Monday, the group will attend a banquet hosted by the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union and hold separate meetings with Japanese politicians.



The union's president and ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Chung Jin-suk will attend Abe's funeral on Tuesday as part of a South Korean government delegation.