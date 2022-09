Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has completed the formation of its new floor leadership led by five-term Rep. Joo Ho-young.In a general meeting of lawmakers at the National Assembly on Thursday, the party held a vote to fill the vacancies spurred by the resignation of the previous floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong.The PPP approved the appointment of first-term lawmakers Jang Dong-hyeok and Kim Mi-ae as new floor spokespeople and second-term lawmaker Yoo Sung-kull as deputy policy chief, while deputy floor leaders will remain the same.Floor leader Joo called on party members to stand united to overcome current hardships and also be more mindful of their speech.With a reset of the floor leadership, the PPP has vowed to fight against the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) during the upcoming parliamentary audit of government offices.