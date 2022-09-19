Politics Fmr. Yongin City Mayor Gets 7-Year Jail Term for Bribery, Loses Seat

The former mayor of Yongin, Jung Chan-min, has been handed a seven-year prison sentence and a 500 million-won fine for bribery.



With Thursday’s sentence by the Suwon District Court, the People Power Party lawmaker will lose his seat per the Public Official Election Act if the prison term is upheld at appeal.



Jung was found guilty of receiving bribes worth 300 million won through a third party in exchange for helping a real estate development company earn government approval while serving as the mayor of Yongin.



He was arrested during the police investigation in October of last year, and has since been put on trial without detention after his application for bail was accepted.