Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Fmr. Yongin City Mayor Gets 7-Year Jail Term for Bribery, Loses Seat

Written: 2022-09-22 16:54:47Updated: 2022-09-22 17:07:44

The former mayor of Yongin, Jung Chan-min, has been handed a seven-year prison sentence and a 500 million-won fine for bribery.

With Thursday’s sentence by the Suwon District Court, the People Power Party lawmaker will lose his seat per the Public Official Election Act if the prison term is upheld at appeal.

Jung was found guilty of receiving bribes worth 300 million won through a third party in exchange for helping a real estate development company earn government approval while serving as the mayor of Yongin.

He was arrested during the police investigation in October of last year, and has since been put on trial without detention after his application for bail was accepted.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >