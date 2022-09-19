Top Office Touts Substance over Style After Short Yoon-Biden Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office touted substance over style when discussing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s very brief exchange with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York on Wednesday.Speaking to reporters in New York on Thursday, a senior top office official said the short conversation took place as a practical measure after President Biden's schedule was cut short, adding that the length of the meeting is irrelevant.The official emphasized that within the quick discussion, the two leaders reached an agreement on issues to be reviewed by their respective national security councils, from concerns over the U.S. Inflation Act to extended deterrence and a potential currency swap.Criticism leveled at Yoon contended that little was achieved during the short meeting, but the official stressed the importance of Yoon's personal conveyance of concerns to Biden over the IRA, adding that Biden’s admission of awareness on the issue can be viewed as progress.The two leaders' sub-one-minute conservation came during a fundraising event, the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, held in New York with many world leaders in attendance.